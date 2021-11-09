Triumph Street Twin EC1 Special Edition Comes Straight Out of London's East End

It’s a busy day over in Britain for motorcycles fans, as the biggest name in the industry there, Triumph, just unleashed no less than three special edition bikes that seem just perfect for the year ahead. We’ve already talked about the special and rare Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition, but now it’s time for something more, let's say, localized.
Whereas the Ton Up was meant to honor the namesake British motorcycle subculture as a whole, and a high-speed run around the Isle of Man, the Street Twin EC1 Special Edition we have here is a more specific tribute, being meant to remind people of the “custom-classic motorcycle culture of London’s East End.”
To send the right message across, the company named the bike EC1, which is nothing more than a London postcode in the area. It also wrapped the two-wheeler in a unique paint scheme, with Matt Aluminium Silver and Matt Silver playing on the body parts with touches of special graphics on the tank and side panels.
The heart of the motorcycle is the usual 900cc twin engine of the range, rated at 65 ps and 80 Nm of torque. A Brembo 4-piston front brake caliper and 41 mm cartridge forks complete the ride’s mechanical prowess.
At the time of writing, there is no info available on when the bike should become available, or how much Triumph will be charging for one. We do know it will only be available for a year, just like the Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition.
What’s more, to make sure the EC1 feel expands to other motorcycles of the family, a “Matt Silver Ice fly screen has been added to the existing range of over 120 genuine Triumph accessories.”
You can find the full list of available items for the Street Twin EC1 Special Edition in the press release section attached below.
