Triumph Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition Is a Nod to a Subculture and an Isle of Man TT Fast Lap

In the select world of bike makers, the Brits from Triumph occupy a top spot in both customers' wish lists, and topics for conversation between bike enthusiasts. Around, in different forms, for about just as many years as the other greats of the industry, it managed to grow into the hearts of minds of bikers around the world thanks to many incredible two-wheelers unleashed over the years, including (or especially) the Thruxton.
This is the model family that according to the Brits was responsible, alongside other bikes, for giving birth to motorcycle racing as we know it today. Many motorsport achievements are tied to this name, including a win during the grueling Isle of Man TT race back in the 1960s, a time when the Thruxton became the first production bike to lap the course at 100 mph (161 kph).
The same 1960s were the years when the British isles still experienced something called the Ton-Up boys, groups of bikers born about a decade earlier who took a liking to café racers in particular, and life on two wheels in general.
It is these two distinct things Triumph decided to celebrate for the duration of next year, with the launch of the limited edition Thruxton RS Ton Up. A uniquely-designed version of one of the most appreciated products in today’s Triumph offering, one that will only be around for just a year.
The first thing one notices is how unique the bike is. That is due to the one-of-a-kind paint scheme used from front to end. We get a fuel tank in Aegean Blue and adorned by Jet Black knee pad graphics and hand-painted silver coach lining, a seat in Fusion White with Carnival Red infill and hand-painted black coach lining, and new “100 Special Edition” graphics in several locations on the motorcycle.
The side panels come in Jet Black, and there’s the Thruxton RS Ton Up logo to be seen on that, while the front is protected by an accessory-fit Aegean Blue cockpit fairing.
Inside the frame sits the Bonneville 1200cc twin engine rated at 105 ps and 112 Nm of torque. Mechanically, the motorcycle gets Brembo brake discs, Öhlins twin shocks, and Showa 43 mm upside down piston forks.
At the time of writing, Triumph does not say how much the RS Ton Up Edition is worth, nor when we should expect to see it in dealerships.
