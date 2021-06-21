DGR’s Lucky Winner to Take Home the Special Edition DGR x Triumph Thruxton RS

3 This Restored 1968 Triumph TR6R Trophy Could End Up in Your Driveway

And this won’t be the only treat, as Triumph is also awarding 3 other classic motorcycles to each of the 3 best fundraisers. DGR is a one-of-a-kind event in many ways, but mostly because it blends 2 unique features. On one hand, it gives motorcycle lovers the chance to dress up and ride in amazing classic and retro-styled outfits, and on the other hand, it’s a charitable event that raises awareness and funds for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.This year, the DGR celebrated 10 years since it’s been inspiring like-minded people from all-over the world to take their bike out for a noble and stylish ride. The main event took place on May 23rd and the fundraiser was closed on June 6. Over $4 million were raised, plus an $113,000 contribution from Triumph Team that added almost 300 riders to the event.An impressive number of 65,000 motorcycle riders participated at this year’s DGR, from more than 900 cities throughout the world. Whether it was because people were eager to be outside again, or because 3 separate ride formats replaced last year’s single format, what’s certain is that men and women all around the globe really came through for the event’s special anniversary.And so did Triumph, who announced a month ago that it would be presenting a one-off Thruxton RS during the event. This special edition bike is now displayed at the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience and the lucky winner of the ride’s famous Gentlefolk competition will get to take it home. Not many details were revealed about this celebratory model, but it’s sure to combine the British brand’s elegant design with custom elements for the occasion.And this won’t be the only treat, as Triumph is also awarding 3 other classic motorcycles to each of the 3 best fundraisers.

