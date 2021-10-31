“Zero Gravity 2.0” Is a Custom Triumph Thruxton R Dressed in Carbon Fiber Armor

If you ask me, Triumph’s mighty Thruxton is one of the best-looking cafe racer-style entities around. The denomination – which is derived from the Hampshire-based Thruxton Circuit – was used for the first time back in 1965, when the English manufacturer’s Meriden plant produced 52 special-edition Bonnevilles under the supervision of Doug Hele. Four years later, Triumph motorcycles obliterated their competition at the Thruxton 500 race, with as many as five out of the top six places being conquered by these machines (including the first three).
After the brand had been resurrected at the dawn of the 21st century, Triumph decided to commemorate this occasion by introducing the beloved Thruxton 900. This gorgeous piece of Hinckley-bred machinery debuted for the 2005 model-year, sporting an air-cooled 865cc parallel-twin powerplant with 70 ponies and 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) of twist on tap.
However, things were bound to get a lot spicier in 2016, which is the year when the 1200 variants of the Thruxton family were released. These creatures received a larger liquid-cooled SOHC twin-cylinder mill that features a 270-degree crank angle, four valves per cylinder and a mammoth displacement of 1,200cc. When the tachometer reads 6,750 rpm, the fuel-injected predator will channel as much as 96 hp to a six-speed gearbox, which is connected to an X-ring drive chain.
For these ambitious folks, the French aftermarket architects over at Walid Ben Lamine’s Bad Winners have created a comprehensive performance kit (dubbed “Zero Gravity 2.0”) that takes the Thruxton 1200 R to new heights. If you’ve read our recent article on BW’s Yamaha XJR1300 package, you already know that we’re going to be in for a treat!
Starting with the powertrain adjustments, you will find a high-performance camshaft replacing the factory item, along with two-into-one Termignoni exhaust headers and a carbon-clad SC-Project muffler. On the opposite end of the combustion cycle, abundant airflow is made possible thanks to a premium intake kit developed by Free Spirits. Moreover, a Power Commander V control unit from Dynojet is tasked with running the show.
Thruxton’s peak horsepower figure to a whopping 125 ponies, but the raddest part of Bad Winners’ overhaul is yet to come. In the footwear department, the stock wheels were deleted in favor of five-spoke carbon fiber substitutes from Dymag’s inventory, flaunting a diameter of 17 inches on both ends. Their rims are firmly embraced by Pirelli’s acclaimed Diablo Supercorsa rubber.
The carbon wizardry continues with a complete custom outfit that’s been painstakingly manufactured in-house. We spot a glamorous fuel tank with BW graphics taking pride of place center-stage, and it’s joined by a slim cafe racer tail section and seamless leather upholstery down south. At twelve o’clock, the fiend is adorned with a fresh fender and a carbon fiber headlight housing that hosts Koso LED componentry.
Finally, we arrive at the cockpit, where the Frenchmen installed a tidy top clamp with integrated digital instrumentation, as well as a pair of Renthal clip-ons and Motone switches. Bad Winners will be crafting a maximum of 25 Zero Gravity 2.0 copies upon request, and they’ll cost just under €30k ($34,650 at current exchange rates) a pop with the donor bike included.
