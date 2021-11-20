3 Triumph Street Twin EC1 Special Edition Comes Straight Out of London's East End

More on this:

You’ve Only Got a Few Days to Bid for This Zero-Mile Triumph Daytona 650

The bike is yet to see its first ride, and there’s not a single blemish in sight. 11 photos



The liquid-cooled DOHC juggernaut is accompanied by a wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox, which spins the rear hoop by means of an X-ring drive chain. At a colossal 12,500 rpm, this nasty animal is fully capable of supplying up to 114 fiendish ponies, while a healthy torque output of 51 pound-feet (69 Nm) will be generated at about 11,500 revs.



Upon touching the asphalt, this ungodly force enables the



The bike’s suspension consists of 43 mm (1.7 inches) cartridge forks up north and an adjustable monoshock down south. Boasting a dry weight of just 364 pounds (165 kg), this bad boy comes across as being truly remarkable on so many levels! Now, it’s time for us to be a bit more specific. What you’re looking at here is an unblemished, all-original 2005 Triumph Daytona 650 that’s never been taken for a spin.



As such, the beast in question is practically a new machine, and you could be the first person who gets to tackle the road on its saddle. This sexy thing is up for grabs on Having paved the way to the almighty Triumph Daytona 675, the 650 has only been kept in production for about a year, but it still managed to make a lasting impression. Within its aluminum framework, this menacing piece of two-wheeled machinery carries a fuel-injected 646cc inline-four mill, featuring sixteen valves and a whopping compression ratio of 12.9:1.The liquid-cooledjuggernaut is accompanied by a wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox, which spins the rear hoop by means of an X-ring drive chain. At a colossal 12,500 rpm, this nasty animal is fully capable of supplying up to 114 fiendish ponies, while a healthy torque output of 51 pound-feet (69 Nm) will be generated at about 11,500 revs.Upon touching the asphalt, this ungodly force enables the Daytona 650 to hit a dazzling top speed of 160 mph (257 kph), with its quarter-mile time being rated at 11.6 seconds. On the other hand, braking is handled by twin 308 mm (12.1 inches) discs and four-piston calipers at the front, along with a 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a single-piston caliper at six o’clock.The bike’s suspension consists of 43 mm (1.7 inches) cartridge forks up north and an adjustable monoshock down south. Boasting a dry weight of just 364 pounds (165 kg), this bad boy comes across as being truly remarkable on so many levels! Now, it’s time for us to be a bit more specific. What you’re looking at here is an unblemished, all-original 2005 Triumph Daytona 650 that’s never been taken for a spin.As such, the beast in question is practically a new machine, and you could be the first person who gets to tackle the road on its saddle. This sexy thing is up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions , where it will be listed until November 26. Currently, the top bid is registered at 1,500 bucks, but this amount doesn't even get close to meeting the reserve.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.