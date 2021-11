You’ve Only Got a Few Days to Bid for This Zero-Mile Triumph Daytona 650

DOHC

Having paved the way to the almighty Triumph Daytona 675, the 650 has only been kept in production for about a year, but it still managed to make a lasting impression. Within its aluminum framework, this menacing piece of two-wheeled machinery carries a fuel-injected 646cc inline-four mill, featuring sixteen valves and a whopping compression ratio of 12.9:1.The liquid-cooledjuggernaut is accompanied by a wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox, which spins the rear hoop by means of an X-ring drive chain. At a colossal 12,500 rpm, this nasty animal is fully capable of supplying up to 114 fiendish ponies, while a healthy torque output of 51 pound-feet (69 Nm) will be generated at about 11,500 revs.Upon touching the asphalt, this ungodly force enables the Daytona 650 to hit a dazzling top speed of 160 mph (257 kph), with its quarter-mile time being rated at 11.6 seconds. On the other hand, braking is handled by twin 308 mm (12.1 inches) discs and four-piston calipers at the front, along with a 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a single-piston caliper at six o’clock.The bike’s suspension consists of 43 mm (1.7 inches) cartridge forks up north and an adjustable monoshock down south. Boasting a dry weight of just 364 pounds (165 kg), this bad boy comes across as being truly remarkable on so many levels! Now, it’s time for us to be a bit more specific. What you’re looking at here is an unblemished, all-original 2005 Triumph Daytona 650 that’s never been taken for a spin.As such, the beast in question is practically a new machine, and you could be the first person who gets to tackle the road on its saddle. This sexy thing is up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions , where it will be listed until November 26. Currently, the top bid is registered at 1,500 bucks, but this amount doesn't even get close to meeting the reserve.