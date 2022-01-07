1969 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible Is a Real Time Capsule, Rocks Super-Low Mileage

The Bonneville wasn’t necessarily Pontiac’s most successful model back in 1969, but on the other hand, its large body helped build a fanbase that’s still expanding today.
It goes without saying that finding a Bonneville in mint condition today isn’t necessarily an easy business, yet the folks over at Vintage Car Collector claim they have a true gem that’s impossible to find elsewhere.
Indeed, this Bonneville looks too good to be true at first glance, as it rocks a rare combination of low miles, original everything, and running and driving like a new car.
Pontiac built only a little over 5,400 Bonneville convertibles for this model year, and this made one of the rarest configurations back in 1969.
The online listing reveals this example sports the original green exterior and green interior in tip-top shape, and the photos seem to confirm this is an accurate description.
But here comes the best part.
This Pontiac not only runs and drives like a new car, but the 400 (6.5-liter) V8 under the hood is actually the one that the car was born with no less than 53 years ago. This is impressive, to say the least, but there’s something that’s even more unexpected.
The odometer indicates just 14,800 miles (23,800 km), so it’s pretty clear the car has always been babied and stored in a garage. This pretty much explains the current condition of the vehicle as well.
Clearly, this Pontiac Bonneville is a super-rare find with really low mileage and stunning condition. The good news is that it doesn’t cost a fortune either, as the garage in charge of finding a new owner wants just $14,750 (there’s a better deal on the eBay listing, where the car can be purchased for only $13,000, so maybe you can get an even better deal with the right negotiation skills).
Indeed, this Bonneville looks too good to be true at first glance, as it rocks a rare combination of low miles, original everything, and running and driving like a new car.
Pontiac built only a little over 5,400 Bonneville convertibles for this model year, and this made one of the rarest configurations back in 1969.
The online listing reveals this example sports the original green exterior and green interior in tip-top shape, and the photos seem to confirm this is an accurate description.
But here comes the best part.
This Pontiac not only runs and drives like a new car, but the 400 (6.5-liter) V8 under the hood is actually the one that the car was born with no less than 53 years ago. This is impressive, to say the least, but there’s something that’s even more unexpected.
The odometer indicates just 14,800 miles (23,800 km), so it’s pretty clear the car has always been babied and stored in a garage. This pretty much explains the current condition of the vehicle as well.
Clearly, this Pontiac Bonneville is a super-rare find with really low mileage and stunning condition. The good news is that it doesn’t cost a fortune either, as the garage in charge of finding a new owner wants just $14,750 (there’s a better deal on the eBay listing, where the car can be purchased for only $13,000, so maybe you can get an even better deal with the right negotiation skills).