Unique Suzuki GSF1200N Bandit Obtains LED Lighting and Top-Tier Gixxer Paraphernalia

Don’t forget to breathe while you admire this ravishing piece of mechanical artwork, alright?
If you consider yourself to be well-versed in European custom motorcycle lore, then you'll have at least heard about Kris Reniers’ esteemed Deep Creek Cycleworks. As the years went by, the Belgian enterprise has orchestrated an abundance of fascinating exploits, a few of which we’ve featured on these very pages.
For instance, you might remember the sublime cafe racer-style BMW K100RS we’ve looked at last year – a two-wheeled marvel that showcases just how far the workshop’s bespoke sorcery can go. However, almost a full year has passed since we introduced you to this beauty, so it’s time to pay Deep Creek’s portfolio another visit.
In the following paragraphs, we’ll be inspecting how they’ve turned a weary 1996 Suzuki GSF1200N Bandit into a sight to behold. With the donor on the workbench, Reniers’ pros began by installing a top-shelf monoshock from Wilbers’ catalog, along with a 2005 MY GSX-R1000's inverted forks and high-end brakes.
Additionally, the aforementioned Gixxer also donated its 17-inch front hoop, while the Bandit’s main framework has been stiffened up using custom braces. The standard subframe was then amputated to make room for a looped alternative, which supports a modern LED lighting strip and one gorgeous leather saddle.
After they had wrapped the wheels in Bridgestone’s grippy Battlax S22 rubber, the Cycleworks crew moved on the cockpit, where you’ll spot a Motogadget Motoscope Pro gauge, LSL clip-ons and heated grips. We find a premium steering damper on the left-hand side, and the whole ordeal is concluded with a state-of-the-art headlamp that’s mounted on the fork legs.
The GSF1200N’s electrics have been overhauled using a youthful wiring harness and an m-Unit control module from Motogadget’s inventory. As far as the performance enhancements go, Deep Creek blessed the bike’s twin-cooled 1,157cc inline-four engine with Pipercross air filters, higher-spec Mikuni carbs and an aftermarket clutch mechanism. Finally, the exhaust system was fitted with an SC-Project muffler to round things out.
