Oliver Skoolie Stands as a Testament to What a Mobile Dream Home Should Look Like

Such is the story of Since We Woke Up (SWWU). If you're unfamiliar with this crew or term, just know that SWWU is a sort of story in and of itself. Created by two former personal trainers who took a life-changing trip out of the U.S. Upon their return, they decided they would do the whole thing (life) differently.
Selling their business, buying into personal education, and eventually converting an old school bus into the home before you is how this story began. More about Tawny and Mike, you'll have to research on your own, this one's about the bus.
Oliver, they call it, and this 2004 International school bus looks so dang homey it shouldn't surprise you why I chose to bring it to your attention. If you haven't viewed the gallery yet, now's the best time to do so.
Well, over the years, Oliver has seen continual updating and refurbishing, but the general layout includes everything any home should. I'll quickly run through the floorplan and then walk you through things you may have missed.
slightly modified dashboard, just to have that home feel, but there's utility here as well. Best of all, once the couple is pulled over, this area can be used as an office or studio.
Heading towards the rear, you'll enter the living room of this home, fit with a Murphy bed hidden underneath the entertainment center and another modular couch across from that.
Smack dab in the center of Oliver, the kitchen is found. An L-shaped countertop supports a corner-mounted sink, while a three-burner stovetop and seemingly endless cabinetry are found below. To help free up space and allow for easy mobility through the vehicle, the fridge and pantry are settled on the opposite side of the bus, next to the entertainment center.
Up next is the bathroom. While this area doesn't normally require much attention, for this mobile home, it seems to be as unique as the rest. Sure, there's a toilet and sink, but there's also a shower and separate tub too.
Best of all, the tube is just a repurposed plant pot completed the same way you'd make a whiskey or wine barrel. As for hot water, it's achieved through the wonders of a wood-burning stove. That's something you don't see every day.
At the very end of Oliver, the one and only place we haven't looked at is found, the bedroom. A large raised bed with tons of under-bed storage, bookshelf, corner nightstand, and LED lighting lines the area.
However, there is one thing I could never describe for you, the personal touch that's given to this home by the uniqueness of Oliver's owners, the one thing that makes any conversion what it truly is.
If you're wondering how everything you see came to fruition, Tawny and Mike worked on this puppy with their bare hands. Best of all, they even wrote a book about the experience and what the Skoolie lifestyle truly encompasses. Maybe their insight will help you reconsider how you do mobile living.
