Custom BMW R nineT “Type 18” Has Futuristic Contours and Drool-Worthy Pipework

Although it’s impossible for us to pick a favorite R nineT-based project, the Type 18 has to be the sexiest we’ve seen in recent months.
A couple of weeks ago, we introduced our readers to the ominous Triumph Bonneville “Type 20” – a bespoke showstopper that’s been forged by Essex-based Auto Fabrica. The motorcycle customization gurus operating this garage are Gazmend and Bujar Muharremi, two brothers who had previously worked as designers in the automotive industry.
The modified Bonnie we’ve looked at in the past does a fantastic job at demonstrating what these guys are all about, but it’s just one of many stellar masterpieces to emerge from AF’s premises. On that note, we invite you to join us for a brief examination of this workshop’s take on the esteemed BMW R nineT.
Starting with the powertrain adjustments, the Muharremis aimed to enhance airflow by installing aftermarket air filters and a unique stainless-steel exhaust that’s been manufactured in-house. These goodies are appropriately complemented by an ECU remap, while a healthy dose of additional stopping power is made possible thanks to premium Brembo calipers.
In terms of footwear, the donor’s original wheels were discarded to make room for sportier five-spoke substitutes, both of which hail from an R nineT Racer. Up north, the bike’s suspension was upgraded using fully-adjustable Maxton SD25 forks, and they’re accompanied by a tailor-made monoshock at the other end.
The Auto Fabrica duo fitted the machine’s cockpit with fresh instrumentation, then they’ve replaced its stock lighting components with LED hardware. Last but not least, we arrive at the bodywork sector, where you’ll find a one-off monocoque structure merging the fuel tank and tail into a single unit.
On the flanks, the custom R nineT (nicknamed “Type 18”) wears a pair of handmade aluminum side panels, while its front end is adorned with a snazzy nose fairing, 3D-printed winglets, and a new fender. For the paintwork, the Muharremi brothers settled on a tasteful mixture of gloss-black and matte-silver finishes.
