One-Off Kawasaki ER-6F Replaces Stock Bodywork With Custom Cafe Racer Elements

An inexperienced eye may find it rather challenging to identify the donor for this project.
Judging by the workshop’s name, you might be inclined to believe that Taipei-based Cowboy’s Chopper deals solely with bobber- or chopper-style makeovers. However, this is far from being the case because Alex Gao and his crew seek to diversify their portfolio as much as possible.
As you browse through the firm’s Facebook page, you’ll be greeted by custom two-wheelers of just about any type, and they all look absolutely sensational! Earlier this year, we had a look at an ominous Harley-Davidson Sportster that does a wonderful job at showcasing what these Taiwanese craftsmen are capable of achieving.
Several months have passed since we’ve inspected this creature, so it’s time to delight our eyes with the sight of yet another bespoke jewel born under CC’s roof. This time around, the chosen donor was a factory-spec 2006 model from Kawasaki’s ER-6F range, sporting a fuel-injected 649cc parallel-twin engine that’s mated to a six-speed gearbox.
With four valves per cylinder and a solid compression ratio of 11.3:1, the liquid-cooled predator will be more than happy to deliver as much as 72 hp and 49 pound-feet (66 Nm) of torque. When it reaches the bike’s chain-drive rear hoop, this force translates to a respectable top speed of 130 mph (209 kph).
All things considered, the stock ER-6F doesn’t really stand out in any particular way, but the same can’t be said for the modified showstopper pictured above. To kick things off, Gao’s moto therapists proceeded to remove the standard bodywork in its entirety, then they’ve amputated the original subframe to make room for a handmade substitute that’s been created in-house.
The new skeleton supports a stainless steel rear fender and an aftermarket taillight, along with a classy two-up saddle enveloped in suede and brown leather. Glancing northward, we find a one-off aluminum fuel tank with polished side covers and cafe racer-esque knee indents, as well as an asymmetrical front fairing that flanks a yellow-tinted retro headlamp.
You will spot a round LED fog light on the left-hand side of the front wheel, while a slim fender can be seen in between the fork legs. The ER-6F's handlebar was deleted in favor of a shiny bolt-on alternative, wearing new levers, rubber grips, and premium switchgear. Moreover, we’re also greeted by digital instrumentation and a unique set of billet aluminum foot pegs.
In the powertrain department, abundant airflow is made possible thanks to high-end filters that replace the motorcycle’s factory airbox. At the other end of the combustion cycle, the beast comes equipped with a menacing exhaust muffler, which was built from scratch using stainless-steel. Finally, Cowboy’s Chopper topped things off with a handsome color scheme, consisting of a dark green hue, gloss-silver, and a stealthy layer of black paintwork on the wheels.
