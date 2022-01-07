Three American Classics From the '70s That You Can Get for Under $10,000

Ever considered buying a classic car but were put off by the crazy prices? Not all cars are expensive or complete junk, especially when you chose a modern classic. We picked three American cars from the ‘70s that are in good condition and still cost less than $1,000.
Many inexpensive classics on the market are in precarious condition or even complete crap. Some of them might prove excellent for a personal project when you can get them really cheap and have enough time and money to restore them to their former glory. In some other cases, although the car looks good, it needs repairs and the costs could spiral out of control, making them a bad investment.
What you want is a car that was properly cared for, doesn’t need immediate repairs, and is not too expensive to boot. Luckily, the folks at Hemmings did the search for you and came up with a list of three American classics, one looking better than the other, that could be yours for less than ten grand.
We’ll start with the 1978 Pontiac Grand Le Mans Sedan, a model in its first year of production as the fifth generation. Despite its name, the car had shrank significantly and was also more nimble. Around 21,000 people bought the four-door sedan, which started at $5,031 (equating to $21,102 in today's currency). You can get one in good shape via Hemmings at $6,990 and we must say it's a bargain, with its long list of optional equipment.
Next up the ladder is a 1974 Chrysler Newport Sedan, a model very popular at the time and a moneymaker for Chrysler. The best-selling trim was the base Newport Sedan, with a price of $5,225 or $29,458 in today’s money. It came with a 400 cu-in V8 and automatic transmission, along with power front disc brakes, electronic ignition, and more. This example for sale at Hemmings is selling for $9,950 and only has 63k miles on the odometer.
We saved the most luxurious one for last. The 1977 Lincoln Versailles was an exponent of the downsizing trend that followed the rise in gas prices in the ‘70s. Lincoln used the same architecture as the Ford Granada and Mercury Monarch and furnished it with enough luxury to compete against the Cadillac Seville. At $11,500 (equivalent to $51,468 today), it was a slow seller. The listing on the Hemmings website does not say much, but we understand the car is in good condition and could be yours for the same cool $9,950.
Now we know what we’d want to drive home from the three, but we’re curious to see what is your favorite. Head to the comments section below and tell us what you think.
