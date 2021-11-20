Five Malaise-Era Muscle Cars that Are Worth Collecting

More on this:

1 Rare 1979 AMC AMX Has Never Been Titled, Spent 40+ Years at Original Dealership

2 The Story of the Pontiac Can Am, the Forgotten Malaise-Era GTO

3 Abandoned 1975 Ford LTD Gets Second Chance, Does Massive Burnouts to Celebrate

4 AMC Eagle: One of the Most Influential Yet Underrated American-Built Vehicles of All Time

5 1978 Pontiac Trans Am Flexes 24-Inch Forgiato Wheels, Corvette V8 Swap