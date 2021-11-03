1970 Plymouth Cuda Is Hemi Orange Perfection, Packs a Big Surprise Under the Hood

When it comes to classic Plymouth Cudas, nothing beats a perfectly restored, numbers-matching, Hemi-powered example finished in a high-impact color. Well, a Concours-ready restomod with a reworked interior and a modern V8 engine is a close second in my book. And this 1970 Barracuda in Hemi Orange fits the bills quite nicely.
The Mopar you're looking at boasts a fresh coat of paint that was applied sometime in 2016. And needless to say, it makes the Barracuda stand out as much as any hue in the company's 1970s High Impact color palette. But the Hemi Orange isn't the only thing that enhances this muscle car.
The build also includes extras like a Shaker hood, quick-release pins, an AAR-style rear spoiler, and a black front grille. Like most restomods out there, it rides on a set of modern wheels. The five-spoke daisy-style rollers measure 17 inches at all corners and give the Cuda a lower, wider stance.
The cabin is just as fresh as the exterior, thanks to new, vintage-style seat covers and restored vinyl upholstery. The Barracuda also sports new carpets and a new headliner, but some elements are still stock and it appears that whoever owned this car took good care of it. As far as extras go, there are custom gauges with white faces and a pistol-grip shifter, while a trio of AutoMeter gauges adorns the panel mounted below the dashboard.
Granted, this Mopar is far from wild inside and out, but things become a lot more interesting under the hood. When it left the factory, this Barracuda wasn't exactly a powerhouse. Even though Plymouth offered a couple of massively powerful engines back in the day, whoever took delivery of this pony opted for a 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) V8. Rated at 230 horsepower, it was rather lazy compared to the Hemi 426 (7.0-liter) or the RB 440 (7.2-liter).
Well, the old 318 is gone now, having been replaced by a Hemi. However, it's not the classic 426, but a modernized version of the Gen II unit based on a Keith Black block. The mill was bored and stroked to 528 cubic inches (8.7 liters) and packs a whopping 700 horsepower. The mill is backed by an aluminum radiator with electric fans, an MSD ignition system, and a three-inch Flowmaster exhaust.
All that oomph travels to the rear wheels through a Tremec TKO-600 five-speed manual gearbox (row-your-own fun, yay!) and a 4.10-geared Dana 60 rear axle. The chassis also got its fair share of upgrades and now includes new, stiffer suspension front and rear and disc brakes at all four corners.
If you fancy a flashy restomod with a big Hemi under the hood, this Cuda is currently being auctioned off via Hemmings. Bidding is at $29,500 with a "reserve not met" status with seven days to go. Expect this muscle car to go for at least $50,000.
