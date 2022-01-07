So-Cal Darling 1970 Ford Econoline Camper Ready to Make You an American Nomad

Alright, here's the scoop. Camper vans are sounding more and more like a good idea as each day passes, let us explain. With rent prices soaring and landlords becoming ever more predatory, why not live a life on the road where the only governor of where you travel is your right foot.
It'd be nice to have a nice classic van to complete that whole rebel look. How's about one that's called hippy-dippy Southern California home for the last 50 years? Yes, please, we'll take your entire stock. It's currently for sale on Craigslist for a very reasonable fee, but let's dig into the details first. With 137,297 miles (220,958 km) on the odometer, you'd expect an American van this old to have rusted back into the ground from whence it came.
But Southern California is a special Shangri-La for classic cars. The temperate climate and lack of salted roads in the wintertime make for the absolute best environment traditional iron can possibly hope to find itself. Under the hood of this survivor lies a 240 cubic inch (3.9-liter) inline-six engine that is liable to be as dependable as it is hilariously fuel inefficient. Say what you will about EcoBoost engines, but there's a reason six-pots aren't built this way anymore.
Opening the side panel welcomes you to your lovable home away from home. Complete with internal and external hookups for electrical devices and a wide array of homely accouterments that make things just a bit more homely. It's all arranged around a foam mattress small enough to make room for enough storage for more than one day's worth of clothing. Granted, this is not the most efficient way to live the nomadic lifestyle. It may be the most fun, though, so don't count it out just because of its age.
The van can be all yours, accessories included for $12,000 or the equivalent in trade value. You can't buy a brand-new cargo van today for that kind of money, let alone all the neat nomad life stuff inside. So get it while you can you might never see one like it again.
