Video: Corvette C7 Crashes, Splits in Half in California, Driver Walks Away Uninjured

A brutal accident involving the previous-generation Chevrolet Corvette has left the car irreparable, but miraculously, the driver is said to have walked away from the horrific scene without any injuries, in what could be described as a Christmas miracle. 8 photos



Thus, the driver supposedly lost control of the wheel and hit the tree sideways. Most of the car ended up in the emergency lane, and the separated front end was a few yards away, in the median, facing in the opposite direction. Despite the brutal crash, which impacted traffic, the safety cell survived without sustaining too much damage, hence the miraculous condition of the driver.



Aerial footage shot from a drone and shared on YouTube one day after the accident shows the aftermath, with the emergency services working to clear the road from debris. While we are reporting it, it is likely that the blue



Made between 2013 and 2019 at the Bowling Green factory in Kentucky, the C7 generation of the Chevy Corvette has a front mid-engine and rear-wheel drive layout. The sports car was offered with an assortment of V8 powertrains, hooked up to manual and automatic transmissions, and was replaced by the C8 almost two years ago.



Details surrounding the cause of the crash that occurred last Sunday, on the Foothills Boulevard, in Roseville, California , are unknown. Nonetheless, the police said, according to CorvetteBlogger , that it was due to high-speed driving.Thus, the driver supposedly lost control of the wheel and hit the tree sideways. Most of the car ended up in the emergency lane, and the separated front end was a few yards away, in the median, facing in the opposite direction. Despite the brutal crash, which impacted traffic, the safety cell survived without sustaining too much damage, hence the miraculous condition of the driver.Aerial footage shot from a drone and shared on YouTube one day after the accident shows the aftermath, with the emergency services working to clear the road from debris. While we are reporting it, it is likely that the blue Corvette C7 sits in the scrapyard, facing the crusher, because, beyond the missing face, it has sustained significant structural damage.Made between 2013 and 2019 at the Bowling Green factory in Kentucky, the C7 generation of the Chevy Corvette has a front mid-engine and rear-wheel drive layout. The sports car was offered with an assortment of V8 powertrains, hooked up to manual and automatic transmissions, and was replaced by the C8 almost two years ago.The latest one packs a 6.2-liter LT2 in the Stingray, and a 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 in the Z06, positioned in the middle of the car, pumping out up to 495 hp in the former, when ordered with the optional sports exhaust, and 670 hp in the more track-focused variant.