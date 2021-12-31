autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Celebration Month (2021)  
Car reviews:
 

Mecum Auctioned $578 Million Worth of Vehicles This Year, Collectors Are Doing Well

Home > News > Industry
31 Dec 2021, 18:22 UTC ·
Vehicle collectors appear to have had a good year, if we look at some of the figures presented by Mecum Auctions. According to the American company, they sold $578 Million worth of vehicles through all their live auctions organized in 2021, which led to an industry-wide record.
Carroll Shelby’s personal 427 Cobra (CSX3178) sold in Kissimmee for $5.94 million, taking the crown as the most valuable 427 Cobra ever sold at public auction 46 photos
Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)Carroll Shelby’s 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 (CSX3178)
As company representatives noted, they have a 90 percent overall sell-through rate, and the added total of the vehicles that were sold through them is the highest in the entire industry this year on a global scale.

Unfortunately, we cannot verify that claim since we do not have data from Mecum's competitors across the world. However, browsing through their auctions this year would prove that they sold numerous valuable vehicles, and they do add up if you think about it.

Their first auction of the year resulted in $141.2 million in sales, which was the highest-ever total in Mecum's history. That auction resulted in the sale of Carroll Shelby's personal 427 Cobra, which exchanged owners for $5.94 million. Evidently, that made it the most valuable 427 Cobra ever sold at a public auction and too expensive to drive on public roads ever again.

Mecum Auctions also helped sell the most expensive Ford Bronco in the world, which also became the most valuable SUV ever sold at a public auction. We are referring to "Big Oly," which sold for $1.87 million.

The Bronco in question won the 1971 and 1972 Baja 1000 races, as well as the 1972 Baja 500 and 1973 Mint 400. It came from Parnelli Jones' personal collection, and he was also the person to drive it to victory, which made everything even cooler.

Mecum also sold $18 million worth of motorcycles during its April 2021 Las Vegas auction, which started out with 1,214 units for sale and had a 95 percent sell-through rate. The latter is considered astounding in the industry. The sell-through rate measures the amount of inventory sold within a period relative to the amount of inventory received in the same time period.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: For illustration purposes, the photo gallery shows CSX3178, Carroll Shelby's personal 427 Cobra.
This story was not sponsored or paid for by a third party in any way.

auction record California
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories