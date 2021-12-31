1995 Mazda RX-7 From George Barris' All Star Car Collection Screams for Attention

If you want to own a celebrity car, now is your chance to get behind the wheel of the Mazda RX7 that Dominic Toretto drove in the first The Fast and the Furious movie. The car is part of George Barris' All Star Car Collection and will go under the hammer at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee next month.
The first Fast and Furious movie was such a huge success despite being a low-budget production based on a B-series film from 1954. The 2001 movie starring Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker was the start of a franchise that spanned nine movies so far, not counting the spin-off movies. It also served as inspiration for the 2003 “Need for Speed: Underground” game that was highly appreciated at the time. Last but not least, we can safely assume the movie was also the catalyst for the JDM mania.
If you loved the fast-paced street races in the movie you probably remember the Mazda RX-7 used by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel’s character). The car used for various close-ups and establishing shots was good for over 300 HP despite being only slightly modified. The 1.3-liter turbocharged engine was rebuilt and fitted with more durable seals to handle the boost. If you liked the car, now you can have it, provided you place the winning bid at the Mecum auction next month.
According to the listing, the car on auction was indeed driven by Vin Diesel in the movie, but it was later modified by George Barris. Knowing Barris, the father of the most extreme car designs, you know those modifications could not be for everybody’s taste. Indeed, judging by how the interior looks, we might say we could do away with a lot of the car’s features, starting with the gauges bolted to the dashboard.
Barris took the liberty to fit the car with chrome wheels and an air suspension system, while also relocating the NOS system on the rear bench. The car is wrapped in decals indicating the involvement of Barris, as well as stickers with Vin Diesel's name and that of film director Rob Cohen.
As it is, the car is expected to fetch anywhere between $75,000 and $125,000 at the Mecum auction. The event will take place in Kissimmee, Florida between January 6-16, 2022.
