Fast and Furious Stars Remember Paul Walker, Eight Years After Car Crash

“Family,” is Dominic Toretto’s favorite theme in the Fast and Furious franchise, which translates beyond the big screen. For Vin Diesel, his co-stars truly feel like family, and, eight years after the car crash that killed Paul Walker, the actors celebrated his life with thoughtful tributes.
Paul Walker, best known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the Fast and Furious movies, passed away on November, 30, after his friend, Roger Rodas, lost control of his Porsche Carrera GT and hit a tree. The car was up in flames in an instant. Paul was a passenger in his friend's GT and didn't stand a chance. Time passed, more movies were made, but his co-stars still remember the actor and think of him with love and respect.
His daughter, Meadow Walker, 23, took it to social media to celebrate her father, sharing a picture of herself as a baby, in his arms. "I love and miss you endlessly,” she wrote in the caption.
Now it’s his co-stars' turn, and Vin Diesel wrote a lengthy message about how Walker helped him get over his fear of welcoming his first child, daughter Hania Riley Sinclair. He gave us a throwback to the set of F4, when Walker gave him advice about how to handle the delivery room: “I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work. Will never forget what you told me... you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life. You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own.” He added: "Miss you Pablo," at the end of his heartfelt message.
Vin Diesel's daughter, Hania, 13, was Meadow’s Maid of Honor at her wedding, and he was the one to walk Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle.
Ludacris also shared a picture from Fast and Furious with Walker, calling the late actor: “the most selfless human being I’ve ever encountered.”
His partner on-screen, Jordana Brewster, posted a photo of the actor in a colorful frame, writing: “8 years.”
All of them linked back to the Paul Walker Foundation, which supports young people. Almost a decade later, Fast and Furious is still going strong, without one of its main characters, but the actors always find a way to honor Paul Walker and his legacy still lives on.
