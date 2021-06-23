Ford Lightning With 500 HP Toyota Supra Engine Is a Fast & Furious Tribute

The Ford Lightning used to be one of the most obscure vehicles of the Fast & Furious franchise. But now everybody is going to know about it after Hoonigan just made this stunning tribute that we're sure Paul Walker would have loved.
It's called the Lord Frightening, which is such an amazing play on words. The build burst onto the scene at the beginning of the month when Paul's brother Cody Walker came to the shop. A 2JZ-swapped Ford F-150 was announced, and everybody got really excited.
Walker's character Brian O'Conner used the iconic SVT Lightning as a work truck while at The Racer's Edge. The vehicle plays a relatively minor role, as it's seen driving to Toretto's cafe after Brian was practicing in the Eclipse. Vince picks a fight and pushes him into the F-150.
We just talked about an original Fast & Furious Supra earning $550,000 at auction, while in the movie, they say only $15,000 went into fixing up the Toyota. Those parts were also hauled using a Lightning.
So you see, the Ford mini truck is destined to be a parts hauler, and its destiny is tied to the Supra. While we're not sure if it can smoke Ferraris at the lights, Hoonigan's version does sport an iconic 2JZ motor. In a previous episode, the builders stated that they wanted to make what Paul Walker’s character would have built The Racer’s Edge shop truck into, if he took ownership of it.
It's a pretty strange feeling to upgrade one of the most iconic V8s of the 1990s by replacing it with a six-cylinder. But Ford never made a small engine that's this good or bulletproof.
The 2JZ has been fitted with a Garrett G30-900 turbo and a swish intake manifold courtesy of drifter Ken Gushi. It now makes 514 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque on the dyno, which isn't a lot by custom Supra standards. But it's way more than a stock Lightning.
The Hoonigan team just managed to get a fresh coat of paint over the body kit before this mix of American and Japanese culture got shipped to Fuel Fest in Los Angeles.
