Paul Walker's Daughter Celebrates His Life on the Eighth Anniversary of His Death

Paul Walker was the affible and approachable car guy that united millions across the automotive landscape. Now, eight years to the day that he lost his life, his daughter takes the lead in paying tribute to the actor, enthusiast, and activist.
Meadow Walker took to Instagram this morning to post a pair of tribute messages with respect to her late father. In the first, she shared a photo of the pair taken when she was a very young child. Paul is seen warmly embracing his daughter and kissing her on the cheek.
Meadow captioned the post "I love and miss you endlessly. Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend." That attitude of celebration is surely one her father would commend.
Paul was a positive guy who lived life to the fullest. Of course, he passed away in a fiery car crash in the cockpit of a Porsche Carerra GT along with friend and driver Roger Rodas. Just before that, he had been at a charity event raising money.
Meadow continues that spirit of giving with her second post of the day. "To honor my dad’s legacy, we hope you’ll join us to Do Good. Today, profits from our Limited Edition PWF Yeti Mug will go directly to #ToysForTots ?????????????????? Happy Giving Tuesday!
Our Foundation Family plays a crucial role in our mission to #DoGood. Your support allows us to spread goodwill where it’s needed most, transforming lives and caring for our planet in the process.
From building schools, to advocating for ocean conservancy, to our annual scholarship, affecting positive change is at the heart of everything we do. We love and appreciate you!"
It's clear that nearly a decade since we lost the original cornerstone of the Fast Franchise, that his legacy is still firing on all cylinders.
