F-150 Nitemare Can Help Channel Your Inner Brian O'Conner

I can remember it like it was yesterday, even though it happened 20 years ago. The first time I saw "The Fast and the Furious", I was mesmerized. After years and years of playing racing video games, the sight of so many modified cars almost made my brain melt. I've lost count of how many times I've seen the first movie in the series.
And people have been talking about that movie ever since. We've been reminiscing about the characters, the action and of course the cars. I have a few diecast replicas of some of them, but there are still a few missing from my collection. And I've always felt that one of the hero cars that has constantly been overlooked is the "Racer's Edge" Ford F-150 Lightning. You know, the truck Paul Walker aka Brian O'Conner drove before they built the Supra. But as cool as that may be, it's still a pretty outdated vehicle these days.
I wonder how many of the original saga fans still enjoy the movies they've been putting out in the past few years. Is it too much to ask for a proper revival of the series? Can they not make a film to remind us of the first one, but with updated cars, sets, characters, and so on so forth? I'm sure that the community would love to help out with the production.
Even though revenues may not be as big as they are today, I bet that petrolheads all across the planet would flock towards theaters to see that kind of movie. And here's my suggestion for an F-150 SVT Lightning replacement. It's the Ford F-150 Roush Nitemare. It just needs some underglow, an Inconel exhaust to make it growl, and a bed full of parts for a Toyota GR Supra hero car. How awesome would that be?
Nitemare is a 2020 Regular Cab model and has only been driven for 4,851 miles (7,806 km). The 5.0-liter V8 engine has received the Roush treatment. With a TVS R2650 Supercharger now in place, this thing is now rated for 650 horsepower and 610 lb-ft (827 Nm) of torque. Allegedly, it should be capable of getting from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.9 seconds, if you're driving on a prepped surface.
The list of upgrades provided by Roush is quite extensive, and it should be considering the $20,950 price tag. If you're not keen on spending $10,000 or more on an Inconel exhaust system, then I guess the standard Roush Performance Dual-Tip Cat-Back exhaust will have to do. The Nitemare usually sits on Roush 22" Black wheels, but this one is fitted with 22" Asanti ones, which look a whole lot better in my opinion.
The total MSRP for the base truck was $38,170. If you add the Roush Upfit cost, you'll get up to $59,120. That being said, the dealer is now asking for $66,800 for this truck. With that in mind, I guess it would be tempting to dig deeper for some extra cash and just get a brand new Ram TRX instead. Alternatively, you can contact Roush directly and have them build you a Nitemare to a spec of your liking. But there's also a 775 horsepower Shelby option if you want to keep up with the TRX.
