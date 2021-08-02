Spotted 2022 Ford Maverick XL Misses the Chance For F-150 and Bronco Comparison

5 Spotted 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition Shows Controversial Blend in the Wild

How the tides are turning. Over much of the past year, Blue Oval fans had been running rampant every time they saw a 2021 Ford Bronco prototype on the street. Now that deliveries are finally underway all we hear about the sixth-generation reinvented SUV is that it’s riddled with issues . On the other hand, there’s another hot commodity. 6 photos



Especially when said 2022 Maverick isn’t even a



Of course, real-life pictures with both the exterior and the interior of the workhorse version are important. They will appeal to many upcoming owners, as evidenced by the comments on the



Yes, it’s true that we’re dealing with a 2-Door, so it’s like the traditional apples and oranges. But how about the Ford F-150 FX4 sitting right next to the Maverick’s driver side (it's clearly seen in the interior pic)? That one would have been even better for It seems that right now the coolest Blue Oval kid around the block is the bite-sized, 2022 Maverick compact pickup truck. And of course, forum dwellers are eagerly jumping at the chance of seeing just about any real-life picture with the model that’s already labeled as a game-changer by just about everyone (save for Santa Cruz fans, maybe). But come one, it’s a huge, missed opportunity to just focus on the little truck.Especially when said 2022 Maverick isn’t even a First Edition , let alone a Lariat or an XLT. Instead, we’re dealing with a base Maverick XL, which kicks off at exactly $19,995 when selecting the hybrid powertrain. We have no idea what’s hidden inside the engine bay, so it could have been a 2.0-liter EcoBoost ($21,080) tucked under the Area 51 hood.Of course, real-life pictures with both the exterior and the interior of the workhorse version are important. They will appeal to many upcoming owners, as evidenced by the comments on the Maverick Truck Club forum. But someone quickly noticed something interesting about the hero picture, as there’s a partial view of a decal-clad Cyber Orange Ford Bronco. Such a great comparison opportunity that was narrowly missed...Yes, it’s true that we’re dealing with a 2-Door, so it’s like the traditional apples and oranges. But how about the Ford F-150 FX4 sitting right next to the Maverick’s driver side (it's clearly seen in the interior pic)? That one would have been even better for a cool side-by-side view ... Oh, and we’re not even going to mention the sorrow of not seeing all three of them pose together for the camera!