Fast and Furious 10 Set for April 2023 Theater Debut, Filming Should Start Soon

The tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise is set to debut in theaters on April 7, 2023. The next movie of the series will be directed by Justin Lin, who has taken the role for five out of the nine motion pictures in the series, including F9.
According to Entertainment Weekly filming will start in January 2022, but that information is yet to be confirmed. Other voices announce that the producers might also shoot Fast and Furious 11 back-to-back, but that is just a possibility at this point. Regardless, FF11 will be the last of the Fast saga.
What is clear is that Dwayne Johnson will not be part of the cast for the last two films in the series. It all started with him not getting along with Vin Diesel. However, Gal Gadot might return to the franchise, or at least that is what appears to happen after actor Sung Kang explained that all roads lead to Gisele. The latter is the name of Gal Gadot's character in the sixth movie in the series.
Other returning actors include Charlize Theron, John Cena, and Jason Statham. However, none of them were confirmed by the production team, so do not hold your breath to see them on the big screen in 2023. As you know, the cast of a movie can change even during its production due to various events, so nothing is certain until the film is ready.
Despite the pandemic, which delayed the release of F9 and limited theater availability, F9 still managed to make $681 million, and most of the sum comes from outside the U.S., which goes to show how popular this franchise can be. Its popularity also led to skyrocketing the value of certain models portrayed in the film.
The Mk4 Toyota Supra is one of the cars that benefitted from the popularity, but it is not the only one. The first movie of this series was made in 1999, and it turned into a global franchise that made billions for the studios who own the rights to it.
