Golf 8 GTI Drag Races GR Yaris, Should Have Stayed Put

The automotive industry is a rough place to be in these days. The competition is at an all-time high, which can only be a good thing for the end-user. In the world of hot hatchbacks, the struggle is as intense as ever. Manufacturers have gone different ways to please their potential customers, but speed is still of the essence.
People coming from different parts of the world will favor different kinds of vehicles. And while the Toyota GR Yaris is the new kid on the block, the Golf GTI is pretty much a legend in itself. Just think of it. Toyota first launched the Yaris in the late '90s, but the Golf GTI was unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1975! But having a more extensive history behind isn't going to guarantee the GTI's success anymore.
Because we have all seen how capable the GR Yaris is, in any given circumstance. It can go fast in a straight line, sideways, round a racetrack, it can handle anything you throw at it. Meanwhile, I feel that the Golf GTI has become a bit soft. It may be pretty fast still, but the untrained eye might still perceive it as being a regular Volkswagen. I'm not saying that's a bad thing, because sometimes it's nice to go unnoticed.
But if we're talking about hot hatches, just the sight of it should ignite a fire inside of you, don't you think? It wasn't long ago since we saw the Golf 8 GTI being pitched up against the BMW 128ti, and that provided mixed results. When starting from a dig the GTI lost, but the tables turned when going for a rolling start. For today's race, the Golf 8 GTI will be going up against the GR Yaris in a single run.
AWD advantage. The Toyota uses a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine that puts out 264 horsepower and 265 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque. Weighing in at under 3,000 lbs (1,360 kg), it should be capable of going from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.5 seconds. But let's have a look at the Golf 8 GTI as well.
Its engine does have an extra cylinder to work with, but the turbocharged 2.0-liter unit is only good for just over 240 horsepower and 272 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque. If you consider the fact that this car also weighs over 3,000 lbs, then things are looking grim for the German-built hot hatch. It normally requires 6.4 seconds to get from 0 to 62 mph. And I feel that it only stands a chance in this race if the GR Yaris driver misses a gear going down the quarter-mile (402 meters).
Right off the bat, the GR Yaris takes control of the race, even though the gap between the two cars isn't all that big. This is an exciting challenge to watch, as they're neck and neck throughout the first part. But the Japanese-built pocket rocket eventually starts pulling ahead and it's the first to cross the finish line. The telemetry results confirm what we already saw with our own eyes. It takes the GR Yaris 13.28 seconds to do the rolling start quarter-mile, while the Golf 8 GTI is just 0.08 seconds slower.
Because we have all seen how capable the GR Yaris is, in any given circumstance. It can go fast in a straight line, sideways, round a racetrack, it can handle anything you throw at it. Meanwhile, I feel that the Golf GTI has become a bit soft. It may be pretty fast still, but the untrained eye might still perceive it as being a regular Volkswagen. I'm not saying that's a bad thing, because sometimes it's nice to go unnoticed.
But if we're talking about hot hatches, just the sight of it should ignite a fire inside of you, don't you think? It wasn't long ago since we saw the Golf 8 GTI being pitched up against the BMW 128ti, and that provided mixed results. When starting from a dig the GTI lost, but the tables turned when going for a rolling start. For today's race, the Golf 8 GTI will be going up against the GR Yaris in a single run.
AWD advantage. The Toyota uses a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine that puts out 264 horsepower and 265 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque. Weighing in at under 3,000 lbs (1,360 kg), it should be capable of going from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.5 seconds. But let's have a look at the Golf 8 GTI as well.
Its engine does have an extra cylinder to work with, but the turbocharged 2.0-liter unit is only good for just over 240 horsepower and 272 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque. If you consider the fact that this car also weighs over 3,000 lbs, then things are looking grim for the German-built hot hatch. It normally requires 6.4 seconds to get from 0 to 62 mph. And I feel that it only stands a chance in this race if the GR Yaris driver misses a gear going down the quarter-mile (402 meters).
Right off the bat, the GR Yaris takes control of the race, even though the gap between the two cars isn't all that big. This is an exciting challenge to watch, as they're neck and neck throughout the first part. But the Japanese-built pocket rocket eventually starts pulling ahead and it's the first to cross the finish line. The telemetry results confirm what we already saw with our own eyes. It takes the GR Yaris 13.28 seconds to do the rolling start quarter-mile, while the Golf 8 GTI is just 0.08 seconds slower.