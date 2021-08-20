2021 Ford F-150 Chip Shortage Prompts One-Week Production Halt and Layoffs

You know the chip shortage couldn’t get any worse for the Ford Motor Company after glancing over this headline. The United Auto Workers Local 249 has confirmed a one-week halt at the Kansas City Assembly Plant where the F-150 is made, along with a temporary layoff plan.
The Claycomo-based production facility will come to a screeching halt on Monday, August 23rd. Ford is also cutting a shift on Saturday despite Jim Farley’s positive comments on the chip supply chain. Contrary to the head honcho’s view on the matter, chief financial officer John Lawler and chief operating officer Lisa Drake said the shortage could last until June 2022.
Ford isn’t alone, though. General Motors has added plenty of downtime at North American production facilities, and Toyota will slash global production by a mind-boggling 40 percent in September. More specifically, the Japanese company intends to build 540,000 vehicles instead of 900,000.
If you’re willing to wait for your F-150 to be produced with all the necessary chips, prepare to pony up $29,290 sans destination charge for the lowest configuration available. The rear-wheel-drive and regular-cabbed XL trim level isn’t quite the work truck your grandpa used to have because it features an 8.0-inch touchscreen, SYNC 4 infotainment, and a 10-speed box.
The rest of the lineup consists of the XLT, Lariat, Tremor, King Ranch, Platinum, Raptor, and Limited trims. Depending on your configuration, the F-150 can be had with a choice of three cabin styles and three bed lengths.
If miles per gallon are highest on your priorities list, fret not because the PowerBoost V6 hybrid offers 25 miles per gallon (9.4 liters per 100 kilometers) as per the Environmental Protection Agency’s combined testing cycle. Starting next year, the Lightning will return to the lineup with a two-motor electric powertrain that promises 563 horsepower, 775 pound-feet (1,051 Nm) of torque, and just around 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range.
Ford isn’t alone, though. General Motors has added plenty of downtime at North American production facilities, and Toyota will slash global production by a mind-boggling 40 percent in September. More specifically, the Japanese company intends to build 540,000 vehicles instead of 900,000.
If you’re willing to wait for your F-150 to be produced with all the necessary chips, prepare to pony up $29,290 sans destination charge for the lowest configuration available. The rear-wheel-drive and regular-cabbed XL trim level isn’t quite the work truck your grandpa used to have because it features an 8.0-inch touchscreen, SYNC 4 infotainment, and a 10-speed box.
The rest of the lineup consists of the XLT, Lariat, Tremor, King Ranch, Platinum, Raptor, and Limited trims. Depending on your configuration, the F-150 can be had with a choice of three cabin styles and three bed lengths.
If miles per gallon are highest on your priorities list, fret not because the PowerBoost V6 hybrid offers 25 miles per gallon (9.4 liters per 100 kilometers) as per the Environmental Protection Agency’s combined testing cycle. Starting next year, the Lightning will return to the lineup with a two-motor electric powertrain that promises 563 horsepower, 775 pound-feet (1,051 Nm) of torque, and just around 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range.