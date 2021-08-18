This 775 Horsepower Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport Comes Straight From the Factory

It sure would be slick if you could head to Home Depot, load up a pile of plywood and bricks, and then blow the doors off a Lamborghini on the ride home, right?
Now you can and you can do it in your pickup truck.
The 2021 Shelby F-150 Super Snake is powered by a 5.0-liter, supercharged V8 that puts out a gut-shaking 775 horsepower straight off the showroom floor. That represents a 5 hp jump over the 2020 model, and with grippy all-wheel-drive, the lightest two-door “Sports” version can pin your eyes into your skull with a snot-arranging zero to 60 mph time of just 3.45 seconds. It also covers zero to 100 mph in 8.3 seconds, and those numbers can put a scare in older supercars..
The specially tuned engine and a new Ridetech suspension that features adjustable shocks in the front and rear means you can keep all the power on the road. With a Borla performance exhaust and six-piston front brakes and upgraded rear brake pads and rotors you can also get this beast stopped.
“Shelby American forever changed the perception of performance beginning with the Shelby Cobra, the Shelby version of the Ford Mustang pony car and then the muscle truck,” says Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American. “The 2021 model year Shelby F-150 Super Snake truck was created with that same DNA that made those vehicles so successful over the past six decades.”
But this new F-150 Super Snake (available in two-door and a four-door extended cab layout) won’t be easy to grab at your local dealership. The Shelby F-150 Super Snake is set to be limited to 300 production models.
And it won’t come cheap, either, but for this kind of performance, it’s not exactly overpriced.
The two-door Sport starts at $98,690, and the four-door model starts at $113,680 USD. You might be able to reserve yours now through the Ford and Shelby websites, but good luck with that...
Source: Shelby.com
