This 775 Horsepower Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport Comes Straight From the Factory

Now you can and you can do it in your pickup truck.The 2021 Shelby F-150 Super Snake is powered by a 5.0-liter, supercharged V8 that puts out a gut-shaking 775 horsepower straight off the showroom floor. That represents a 5 hp jump over the 2020 model, and with grippy all-wheel-drive, the lightest two-door “Sports” version can pin your eyes into your skull with a snot-arranging zero to 60 mph time of just 3.45 seconds. It also covers zero to 100 mph in 8.3 seconds, and those numbers can put a scare in older supercars..The specially tuned engine and a new Ridetech suspension that features adjustable shocks in the front and rear means you can keep all the power on the road. With a Borla performance exhaust and six-piston front brakes and upgraded rear brake pads and rotors you can also get this beast stopped.“Shelby American forever changed the perception of performance beginning with the Shelby Cobra , the Shelby version of the Ford Mustang pony car and then the muscle truck,” says Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American. “The 2021 model year Shelby F-150 Super Snake truck was created with that same DNA that made those vehicles so successful over the past six decades.”But this new F-150 Super Snake (available in two-door and a four-door extended cab layout) won’t be easy to grab at your local dealership. The Shelby F-150 Super Snake is set to be limited to 300 production models.And it won’t come cheap, either, but for this kind of performance, it’s not exactly overpriced.The two-door Sport starts at $98,690, and the four-door model starts at $113,680 USD. You might be able to reserve yours now through the Ford and Shelby websites, but good luck with that...Source: Shelby.com