Vin Diesel Publicly Asks Dwayne Johnson to Return for Fast & Furious 10, Will He?

Vin Diesel is showing he’s the bigger man and “family” means just as much to him as it does to his character, Dominic Toretto. Diesel is willing to put aside his feud with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and publicly asked him to return for the tenth Fast & Furious.
Fast and Furious 10 will be returning on the big screen on April 7, 2023. With longtime franchise director Justin Lin at the helm, it will be the second-last Fast and Furious movie, the franchise ending after the 11th one.
A lot of the initial actors are bound to return for Fast and Furious 10, but Dwyane Johnson isn’t among them. The famous actor played Agent Hobbs in Fast Five and appeared in three other sequels and a spin-off with him and Jason Statham, Hobbs and Shaw.
But Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel have been involved in a famous feud since the eighth movie, Fate of the Furious, and haven’t filmed a scene together since.
Given how close the franchise is to its finale, Vin Diesel wrote a public plea to Johnson to reconsider, and return to the movie. Diesel posted a picture of the two from Fast Five. Using the “family” theme, the message claims his children call Johnson “Uncle Dwayne.” He wrote: “As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house.“
The actor also added that he wants to fulfill his promise to “Pablo,” referring to franchise star Paul Walker, who passed away in 2013 while they were still filming Furious 7: “I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!”
Vin Diesel also shared there’s no one else who could play Hobbs and asked Johnson to “fulfill his destiny.” So far, there’s no word if The Rock wants to, but since Vin Diesel has the public on his side now, could he really say no?
