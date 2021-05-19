3 Paul Walker’s 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra CSX1010 in FAM Edition Is Up for Grabs

Iconic Fast and Furious 1994 Toyota Supra MK IV Is Coming Up at Auction

The Fast and Furious franchise is celebrating 20 years this year, so it’s time we look back on some of the most iconic moments, while musing on we’ve all grown old. An upcoming auction could be a perfect occasion for that. 17 photos



According to American producer Craig Lieberman, who supplied the Hero 1 Toyota Supra for



This car, used for multiple interior and exterior shots, was Stunt 1 and, even though it was a stunt car, it was not damaged during the production. Lieberman says that this is due to the fact that it was used for “stunts” like hard cornering, hard braking and drive-bys,



Originally a 1994 model in black, with a twin-turbo stock engine, it was redone by Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop in El Segundo, CA. The same shop gave it a makeover for the second film, which involved a new exterior and a completely different interior. Somewhere along the line, Stunt 1 was returned to the Lamborghini Diablo Candy Orange pearl paint, with the Troy Lee-designed “Nuclear Gladiator” graphic on the side.



Modifications include a Bomex front spoiler and side skirts, TRD-style hood, APR aluminum biplane rear wing, and 19-inch Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 Tuner wheels. The engine is still the stock 2JZ-GTE 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6, mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission.



Come next month, this Supra will go under the hammer at no reserve. That said, another stunt Supra that was deemed a close replica of the Hero 1 car sold for $185,000 a few years back. This one, being an even more



Barret-Jackson has listed a 1994 Toyota Supra, Fast & Furious movie car for auction on June 18-19. It’s actually the orange 1994 Supra MK IV that appeared in the first film in the franchise, and was then given a repaint and repurposed for the second one. If two appearances in the FF franchise is not enough to drive up its celebrity status, this Supra was personally driven by late actor Paul Walker in one of the most action-packed scenes in the first movie.According to American producer Craig Lieberman, who supplied the Hero 1 Toyota Supra for the first film , they had eight Supras in total. One was Hero 2, a backup for Hero 1, and the other were stunt cars, some of which are part of private collections while others were totaled during filming.This car, used for multiple interior and exterior shots, was Stunt 1 and, even though it was a stunt car, it was not damaged during the production. Lieberman says that this is due to the fact that it was used for “stunts” like hard cornering, hard braking and drive-bys, with Walker at the wheel. It is, Lieberman says in a recent video, the “second-best Supra from the entire series.”Originally a 1994 model in black, with a twin-turbo stock engine, it was redone by Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop in El Segundo, CA. The same shop gave it a makeover for the second film, which involved a new exterior and a completely different interior. Somewhere along the line, Stunt 1 was returned to the Lamborghini Diablo Candy Orange pearl paint, with the Troy Lee-designed “Nuclear Gladiator” graphic on the side.Modifications include a Bomex front spoiler and side skirts, TRD-style hood, APR aluminum biplane rear wing, and 19-inch Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 Tuner wheels. The engine is still the stock 2JZ-GTE 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6, mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission.Come next month, this Supra will go under the hammer at no reserve. That said, another stunt Supra that was deemed a close replica of the Hero 1 car sold for $185,000 a few years back. This one, being an even more impeccable example , could very well top that.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.