Paul Walker's 1969 Mustang Boss 429 Gets "Muscle Wagon" Makeover

The Boss 429 was only built for two model years, and with only 1,358 examples in existence, it's about as rare as the best Ferraris. Walker's pride and joy featured Raven Black and still retains its factory body panels. Of course, some of that goes out the window during the shooting brake transition.
Pixel master wb.artist20, who put this together, says he didn't know why these cars were called shooting brakes and had to do some historical light reading. "That was enough for me to appreciate the style more. If done correctly it maintains the cars sporty lines while adding more cubic space for storing your gear," he adds.
Sometimes, we too find the term pompous. After all, shooting animals is something reserved for European aristocracy, while the Boss 429 is all about that working man's performance. That's why we recently dubbed this the "Muscle Wagon." You're welcome Ford, that will be $1 per car sold!
If you're thinking that not only the Mustang would benefit from a longer roof, you're absolutely right. And here's a Chevy Nomad-themed version of a 2010 Camaro to prove this. If you're more into your Mopar, you can just check out this Challenger wagon "Baywatch Edition" rendering or one of the many Magnum Hellcat builds that are going on right now.
The Fast & Furious actor is perhaps better known for his JDM cars. And because of that we also suggest checking out the RX-7 wagon.
3 Here’s what Paul Walker’s 1969 Mustang Boss 429 could look like as a shooting brake! I’m ashamed to say but I wasn’t sure why these style cars are called “Shooting Brakes” so I researched and found out it had a long European history intended for hunting parties. That was enough for me to appreciate the style more. If done correctly it maintains the cars sporty lines while adding more cubic space for storing your gear. So of course why not do it to my personal favorite and iconic Muscle car! What do you think of it? • • • • • #bossmustang #mustang #fordmustang #mustangsofig #musclecar #shootingbrake #redesign #render #rendering #cardesign #cardesignworld #1969mustang #musclecars #paulwalkercars #paulwalkeredits