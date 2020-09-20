Paul Walker's 1969 Mustang Boss 429 Gets "Muscle Wagon" Makeover

View this post on Instagram

3 Here’s what Paul Walker’s 1969 Mustang Boss 429 could look like as a shooting brake! I’m ashamed to say but I wasn’t sure why these style cars are called “Shooting Brakes” so I researched and found out it had a long European history intended for hunting parties. That was enough for me to appreciate the style more. If done correctly it maintains the cars sporty lines while adding more cubic space for storing your gear. So of course why not do it to my personal favorite and iconic Muscle car! What do you think of it? • • • • • #bossmustang #mustang #fordmustang #mustangsofig #musclecar #shootingbrake #redesign #render #rendering #cardesign #cardesignworld #1969mustang #musclecars #paulwalkercars #paulwalkeredits

