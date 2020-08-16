Dodge Challenger Wagon "Baywatch Edition" Comes to Life in YouTube Render

Muscle cars are some of the coolest automobiles produced by the American auto industry. As such, it's convenient to imagine them as something else. We have the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro as crossovers. But what about a Dodge Challenger that's also a shooting brake?
The Challenger is about a dozen years old, which means Dodge's golden goose. The development has been paid for already, which means every sale is profitable. Sometimes, in these situations, automakers like to add a new body style just at the end of the life cycle to measure customer interest, and we think the shooting brake/wagon is perfect for the job.
We don't know what it is about shooting brakes, but they're just so cool. Dodge has stopped making the Magnum many years ago, yet people are still talking about it. Likewise, we recently saw a guy who'd changed his 5th-gen Camaro into a utility-type vehicle. And that just tells us this type of vehicle needs to have a 'manly' V8.
Today, YouTube rendering artist TheSketchMonkey tried to imagine what a 2020 Dodge Challenger might look like with a big butt. There have been numerous renderings over the years that attempted such a transformation, but we're allowed to see the process here, plus it's even got a theme - Baywatch Edition - carrying cargo on the roof and saving lives.
With this being a newer model, we also have the widebody kit "installed" in the photo. After all, there's no point to being subtle and reasonable with a car like this.
The idea of a muscle car being used by lifeguards seems a bit silly. But there's no better brand for this than dodge, as David Hasselhoff pointed out in a commercial for the 392 Hemi Scat Pack five years ago. And while Hellcats have traction problems even on asphalt, you can at least have AWD with the GT models.
[YOUTUBE= https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQ1VCDn_-e0]
