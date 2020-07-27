2021 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake Spied With Facelift, Coming to Europe Next Year

Hyundai has the i30 Fastback, but sister brand Kia took things further with the Proceed. A shooting brake by all accounts, the South Korean model will be treated to a roomier and more luxurious brother next year in the guise of the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake.
Built upon the compact executive sedan that stole the BMW 3 Series’ thunder, the elegant wagon with seating for five and enough cargo area for a dog has been spied by the carparazzi in Germany. The Brembo brake calipers and gloss-black garnish on the front fenders further promise a bit of sportiness in terms of handling.
As opposed to the 3.3-liter V6 twin-turbo engine, this prototype features the dual exhaust system of the 2.0-liter turbo. The Theta GDi is pretty potent as is, but Genesis decided to drop the six-speed manual option in favor of a torque-converter automatic in the United States. In all likelihood, the stick shift won’t be offered in Europe either because the take-up rate is too low to make a business case for it.
Under the camouflage blankets, we can clearly tell that the headlights and taillights feature the quad-lamp motif of the G80 and GV80 as well as the facelifted G90. The facelift also brings forth a larger grille, elegant in its design as opposed to the “look at me” kidney grille that BMW debuted with the all-new 4 Series Coupe.
Rear-wheel drive will be standard regardless of engine option, including the 2.2-liter CRDi VGT turbo diesel that Genesis offers in South Korea. Typical of a sporty wagon, all-wheel drive and a limited-slip differential will be available as well.
As opposed to the 2.5- and 3.5-liter engines of the G80 and GV80, Genesis will reportedly stick to the outgoing 2.0- and 3.3-liter powerplants for the 2021 redesign of the G70 sedan and shooting brake. If the rumors turn out to be true, the G70 should still prove itself quite capable against the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class.
In the Old Continent as well as the United States of America, the G70 Shooting Brake also has to prove itself against the Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake that rides on the front- and all-wheel-drive MQB platform of the Euro-spec Passat.
