Ford Mustang "Muscle Wagon" Is the Family Hot Rod

The rendering side of the Internet, which seems to grow stronger each year, is the pixel proof that history repeats itself. So, while the idea of a classic Ford Mustang with a Wagon conversion (call it a Shooting Brake, if you must) might seem new, the Blue Oval has evaluated this back in the 1960s when the pony was in its infancy, albeit rejecting the project.
Of course, multiple aftermarket conversions of the sort were born and you'll even find one in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page (hat tip to Jonas Hägg).
Nevertheless, while most builds of the sort relied on the practical side, adding generous rear side windows, the one showcased in this pixel painting is sportier, perhaps reminding us of models such as the Shelby Daytona Coupe, which was born for aerodynamic reasons (think: a higher top speed at Le Mans).
So, while the rear windows are slightly larger than those of the production model, the sloping roofline and the narrower rear upper section, which allows those hips to stand out, bring a muscle wagon look.
And, to support that image, the pony now features side exhaust tips, which sit just before gorgeous wheels that look like retro-styled modern units - together with the styling element adorning the front wings and the spoiler sitting abvove the rear window, these make us dream of such a conversion coming to the real world.
Rain Prisk, the digital artist responsible for the virtual build (check out the discreet branding on the tailgate), has left some room for our personal imagination exercises by not mentioning or portraying a certain engine for the contraption. Nevertheless, the pixel wielder was considerate enough to place a roll cage inside the Mustang Wagon, just in case anybody takes things one step too far...
