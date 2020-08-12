autoevolution
Aston Martin DBX “Coupe” Rendering Looks More Like a Shooting Brake SUV

12 Aug 2020, 19:52 UTC ·
by
Aston Martin never offered a sport utility vehicle, but thanks to the Second Century platform of the DB11 and Vantage, the inevitable did happen. In production at the St Athan plant in Wales, the DBX promises both performance and plenty of luxury.
It can even go off the beaten path if you can believe it, but nevertheless, the Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz G-Class are in a league of their own. Speaking of the three-pointed star, the only engine and transmission available at this moment are the M177 from the G 63 and the 9G-Tronic that premiered a whopping seven years ago.

Naturally, the British automaker from Gaydon won’t be stopping here despite a few financial difficulties. A sub-DBX utility vehicle isn’t planned, but a coupe-styled option and seating for seven are under consideration according to a certain someone. Chief creative officer Marek Reichman, to be more precise. If we’re lucky, a twin-turbo V12 like the one in the DBS Superleggera may happen as well.

Turning our attention to the coupe-SUV body style, do not get your hopes up for something along the lines of the rendering from Siim Parn. The self-thought concept artist came up with a DBX that looks more like a shooting brake, a three-door wagon of sorts, which is miles more gracious that the five-door body style.

Penned in collaboration with British “aspirational car designer” Dillon Dove, the rendering has no changes of happening at all for pretty obvious reasons. Precedents have been set by BMW and Mercedes-Benz with the X6 and GLE Coupe, and those who would consider a DBX would prefer the practicality of two additional doors even though the sloping roofline eats into the headroom of the rear passenger.

Shooting brakes as we know them are pretty much gone as well in favor of five-door wagons such as the Kia Proceed. There are, however, a few exceptions such as that ultra-limited collab between Aston Martin and the Zagato styling house.

AM didn’t give an estimated date regarding the reveal of the DBX Coupe, nor do we know when the seven-seat option will roll out. For the time being, the company is busy with the Valkyrie hypercar, the Valhalla, and the next-gen Vanquish.

 
 
 
 
 
This is my Aston Martin DBX into Coupe style body IDEA1ÁÁwith collaboration by @dddesign__ amazing sketch øBase photos are taken from netcarshow.com What do you guys think?GG ° - Follow @spdesignsest for more! - Follow @exotic_performance for more! - Follow @dailydrivenexotics for more! ° ° ÷ - @spdesignsest - ° ° #aston #concept #supercars #astonmartin #supercar #vanquish #suv #racing #beast #dbs #vantage #carporn #astonmartindbx #dbssuperleggera #dbs #dbs2019 #hypercars #shootingbrake #superlegerra #ferrari #v12 #bugatti #valkyrie #astonmartindbsgtzagato #dbsgtzagato #suvs #lamborghiniks #valhalla #andyataston #astonmartinlagonda #milesnurnberger

