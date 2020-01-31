Aston Martin DBX, V8 Vantage Roadster, Valkyrie Starting Production This Year

4 Aston Martin V12 Speedster Rendered Based on Leaked Sketches, Looks Spot On

In addition to Racing Point becoming the Aston Martin works team in Formula 1 in 2021, a filing with the London Stock Exchange reveals some of the automaker’s plans for 2020. First and foremost, the DBX utility vehicle and V8 Vantage Roadster sports car will enter production in the second quarter of the year. 27 photos



Because Red Bull Racing will lose the title sponsor at the end of the 2020 season, Adrian Newey will end his collaboration with Aston Martin after the Valkyrie project comes full circle. This means the automaker will be left to its own devices for the Valhalla and Vanquish, two mid-engined models that wouldn’t have happened if the Formula 1 engineer wouldn’t have worked on the Valkyrie.



Secondly, the chief executive officer of AML sounds like he’s under the weather. Andy Palmer acknowledges the disappointing situation of his company and the challenging outlook, but the mid- to long-term future seems bright provided that the management is spot on.



Those 16.7 percent that Lawrence Stroll and his consortium of investors have acquired in Aston Martin Lagonda are going to stabilize the automaker, added Palmer. Because cost-cutting measures are also part of the stabilizing process, the Gaydon-based company is re-phasing a few of its future products.



Described as their mid-engined core model,



Later on, first deliveries of the Valkyrie mid-engined hypercar are scheduled to start in the second half of the year.