Aston Martin "EPTA DBS55" Design Study Features Gullwing Doors, Digital Mirrors

The The GT Zagato ultra-limited special edition is proof of that, yet “a private client” went one step further with the help EPTA Design of London. “DBS55” is how the one-of-none grand tourer in the photo gallery is called, a stillborn project that never made it past the drawing board.Admired from the front, the gaping grille and carbon-fiber bumper are complemented by a scooped and sculpted hood. Sticky performance rubber is also featured, along with carbon-fiber panels where the side mirrors used to be. A pair of video cameras are affixed to the A-pillars of the car, and the rear end is totally different from the bone-stock model in many areas.From the full-width LED taillights to the titanium exhaust , carbon-fiber winglets, and massive aerodynamic diffuser, this DBS Superleggera is anything but a DBS Superleggera. The biggest change over the original, however, is the way the doors open. As the headline implies, they’re hinged to the roof just like the doors of the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing.The EPTA DBS55 also differs through the widebody kit that makes the rear haunches look more muscular than ever before. The rear hatch has been poshly redesigned as well, though the V12 remains up front.Had it been produced, it’s not known if the one-off commission would have received more suck-squeeze-bang-blow thanks to hardware mods such as the lightweight yet durable exhaust. The twin-turbo engine develops 725 PS (715 horsepower) out of the box and more torque than the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, peaking from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm for relentless acceleration.The GT Zagato mentioned earlier is a little more potent, rated at 771 PS (760 horsepower). Ferrari has the legs over Aston Martin, though. The 812 Superfast is the undisputed leader in the segment three years after its introduction, featuring an aspirated V12 leviathan with 6.5 liters on deck.