Brian's R34 Skyline GT-R Gets Supra Orange Widebody Look in Furious Rendering

2 Fast 2 Furious is arguably one of the least classy movies of the franchise, but that's what we love about it. The world doesn't need saving from terrorists and the only car jumping is done from a bridge, not an airplane. The coolest yet least talked about car of that movie is Brian O'Conner's Skyline.
Think about it: the R34 Nissan Skyline is already the JDM equivalent of a Lamborghini Diablo. It's so expensive in America that you probably need as many subscribers as Logan Paul to afford one. This is probably why people don't like the one in 2F2F, as it loses its value by being so customized.
On the other hand, the Supra from the first movie is an icon, its orange livery being applied to both tons of toys and custom car builds. Maybe it's the fact that a Toyota raced against Dom's muscle car that gives it street cred' or the colors are simply better.
Regardless, we've got an interesting rendering that combines elements of both these cars into one. Digital artist Jon Pumfrey / DomesticMango has put together his usual GTA 5 mod, mixing a wild widebody Nissan Skyline with the Supra's orange paint and graphics.
Of course, it's not only got the color going on, but also new bumpers, lowered suspension, a giant wing, and some snazzy Volk Racing wheels. Brian probably wouldn't drive this thing without underbody lights, a sound system, and a double shot of nitrous for his RB26.
Overall, we'd still prefer a mint condition R34 V-Spec II over this combo. But it makes sense in the context of the Fast and Furious universe. There is an actual MK4 Supra in 2F2F, driven by the minor character Slap Jack. From what we understand, his golden Toyota is the same one Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) drove in the first movie.
