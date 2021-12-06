Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson Meet Up with Paul Walker's Brother Cody at FuelFest

Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson, who both star in the Fast and Furious franchise, have both attended FuelFest. Besides the live racing show, the two were also reunited with Paul Walker’s brother, Cody, and Vin Diesel claimed the festival would become the biggest car show.
This year's edition of FuelFest was held in Phoenix, Arizona on December 4. Fans who weren’t able to attend in person got a glimpse of what happened at the festival thanks to Fast and Furious actors Tyrese and Vin Diesel. The two shared a lot of photos, videos, and stories on their social media accounts.
But the Fast and Furious actors weren’t the only ones who attended the event and had a heartfelt reunion with Paul Walker’s brother, eight years and a few days after his death.
The festival was hosted by co-founder Cody Walker, and it combines live music, racing, and art, featuring top modified and rare cars from all over the world. The event also included a supercar and hypercar parade. Part of the proceeds will go to Reach Out WorldWide, a non-profit organization founded by Paul Walker in 2010.
In one of the pictures, Cody and Vin Diesel share a hug, captioning it “8 years later.” The two guest actors also hopped on stage, to the delight of the fans present at the event.
“Family is here at @fuelfest,” Tyrese, 42, wrote on his Instagram Stories. He added: “we showed up and KILLED Arizona FUEL FEST!!!!!!!!! Thank you guys so much for showing up…..” The actor also talked about the festival, writing: “#FuelFest has really created a movement Cody is making us all so very proud for running with the car culture and doing it his way…… Love your heart big bro….”
On his side, Vin shared: “I'm here with my brother in FuelFest. It is such an honor to see the whole car culture being brought together by my brother Cody.” He added, “I'm so proud of him, and I know my brother Pablo [Paul Walker] is even more proud of him; all love always.” He also wrote: “if FuelFest isn’t the biggest car show in the world... it will be. Build everything in your life out of love... pro tip.”
The actors shared a touching tribute to Paul Walker a few days ago, to mark the eight years that passed from Paul Walker’s fatal car crash in Los Angeles.
