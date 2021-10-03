Robbie Williams’ $9.2 Million Estate Is Haunted, but Has Its Own Helipad and Hangar

Extraordinary ‘64 Dragula Coffin Dragster by George Barris Could Be Yours

Why settle for something everyone else has, when you could go for the extraordinary? And extraordinary could be this custom dragster’s middle name. 13 photos



It could be yours, if you’re in the market for such a unique dragster with impressive celebrity provenance. It will go under the hammer at no reserve with



The Dragula dragster appeared in the TV series because the Munsters needed a second car to drag race against their daily driver, the Munster Koach they’d lost in a previous race. Grandpa Munster built it in the family garage, using a real coffin for the body, organ pipes for the exhaust, and his own headstone for the grille.



In reality, George Barris did all the designing and building, of course. He still used a real coffin for the body, with a T-bucket frame underneath and a Ford 289-ci V8 engine delivering some 350 hp to the rear wheels via a C-4 automatic transmission. Like most of his Hollywood creations, the Dragula wasn’t meant to just look good: its performance was on par with the



Speaking of design, the attention to detail is incredible. You get antique lamps for front and rear lights, a purple satin interior with gold lamé for the cabin, and a transparent bubble that offers protection from the elements. Everything inside and out is outlandishly ornate, in a manner that would do any vampire of the ‘60s proud. Or any other undead with a certain penchant for more gawdy material possessions.



The Dragula dragster is offered with a Letter of Authenticity and Certificate of Authenticity from



