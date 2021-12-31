Mint-Condition 1975 Honda CB750 Four K5 Is Guaranteed to Leave You Awestruck

Seeing a classic bike that looks as good as this CB750 will always soothe our moto-loving souls.
With their cult classic status, well-preserved Honda CB750s from the seventies are a genuine delight for just about any motorcycle enthusiast out there, so it’s not uncommon to see them fetching five-digit bids at auction. Take, for instance, this untarnished ‘75 MY CB750 Four K5 – a museum-quality artifact whose analog odometer shows 4,400 miles (7,100 km).
The antique showstopper is going on the block at no reserve right now, sporting refurbished carburetors, fresh fluids and overhauled brakes. Currently, the highest bid is placed at a steep 10,000 bucks, and you can submit yours on Bring A Trailer within the next five days (until Wednesday, January 5).
As many as seventeen people have already shown their interest in this Japanese treasure, so we reckon it could end up changing hands for $15,000 or more. Before you take a closer look at Honda’s relic on the BaT platform, we invite you to join us for a brief overview of its technical characteristics in the paragraphs that follow.
The old-school icon is brought to life by an air-cooled SOHC inline-four engine that packs eight valves, four Keihin inhalers and a displacement of 736cc. At 8,000 revs per minute, the four-banger will deliver 67 horses to a five-speed gearbox, which is linked to the rear hoop through a drive chain.
When the tachometer shows 7,000 spins, this bad boy is good for up to 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twisting force. Featuring a curb weight of 518 pounds (235 kg), the CB750 can hit a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph) if you decide to test its limits.
Stopping power is generated by a hydraulic 296 mm (11.7 inches) brake rotor at the front and a traditional drum module at six o’clock. The entire structure sits on 34 mm (1.3 inches) telescopic forks and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers, while its wheelbase is measured at 1,453 mm (57.2 inches).
