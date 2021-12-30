1970 Plymouth Superbird Can Be Your Lemon Twist Speck of Awesome, If You Dare Bid for It

The Plymouth Superbird is one of those vehicles that will probably forever be remembered and cherished by car lovers. Made in rather limited numbers with the declared purpose of taking on the Ford Torino Talladega and Mercury Cyclone, the nameplate has grown into a desirable collectible, with an increasing number of them showing up on various auction blocks across the nation.
And why shouldn’t it be forever remembered, given the insane performance it was capable of, but also the unique looks it was gifted with thanks to the pointy front end and the simply massive wing at the rear?
The one we have here, a 1970 V-Code example with a 4-speed manual transmission of which just 308 of made that year, is listed by Mecum for the Kissimmee, Florida event it is holding early next month.
Boasting the matching numbers 440 V8 engine, complete with three Holley 2-barrel carburetors, dual exhaust, 390 hp of power, and the said manual, the Superbird also comes equipped with the A33 Track Pack Dana 60 differential that had to be fitted when the cars were optioned with this powertrain.
Unlike most of its siblings, which were as close to bare bones as possible, this one features a longer list of goodies, including bucket seats, a center console, AM radio, and Hurst Pistol Grip shifter.
The car is going under the hammer in restored condition, but after spending the past four decades as part of the same collection, belonging to someone named Walter Hawk. We’re not told how many miles are shown on the thing’s odometer, but we do know how much the seller expects to fetch for it: anywhere between $150,000 and $200,000.
We will, of course, come back on the story and tell you if those expectations were met or not.
