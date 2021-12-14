This Hemi-Powered Wrecked Race Car Is the Cheapest Plymouth Superbird in the U.S.

Forget social media, Kardashians, or the Superbowl. Long before these, Americans had one obsession - NASCAR. U.S. automobile manufacturers crumbled budgets to get to the top of the NASCAR leaderboards. Out of frustration to beat Ford, Chrysler experimented with the Daytona. And in the 1970 NASCAR season, won 2 out of 3 of the total races. The legend of the 1970 Plymouth Superbird was born.

