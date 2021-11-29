Seth Rogen Says Having Your Car Broken Into Is Part of “Living in a Big City”

Living in a big city comes with plenty of challenges, from the high cost of living to poor housing. Is there a rule that says it should also come with a higher crime rate and that people should just shrug it off as an “it happens” kind of thing?
As far as having your car burglarized goes, it does, Seth Rogen believes. The comedian and entrepreneur is now under heavy fire on Twitter, for what many see as a privileged reaction to hearing someone’s car got broken into.
It all started mid-week last week, when YouTube personality Casey Neistat revealed his car had been broken into and all his stuff inside stolen. The goods had been retrieved, but he still labeled Los Angeles a “crime riddled 3rd world s**t hole of a city,” which is what caught Rogen’s eye.
To defend the city he’s been living in for 20 years, he said his own cars had been burglarized at least 15 times when he lived in Hollywood, and he brushed it off as part of “living in a big city.” Plus, Rogen told Neistat, if the thief happens to forget something cool behind, like a knife or something, you get a neat “treat.” “It’s lovely here,” the actor responded. “Don’t leave anything valuable in it. It’s called living in a big city.”
In a context of rising car burglary cases across the U.S., maybe trying to defend Los Angeles as a lovely city by saying one should just accept burglaries happen is not the way to go. To many, this kind of response showed just how privileged Rogen was, because he’s wealthy enough to just shrug off one such incident without feeling violated. In reality, not everyone whose car has been broken into can afford to lose the stuff that’s been taken.
Looking past the outrage or even the need for it, Rogen does have a point: whether in the big or small city, no one should leave valuables in sight in a vehicle. It’s the number one rule police reminds us of whenever a big holiday is coming or a new wave of crime takes over a certain area: never leave valuables inside your car. It’s right there, next to the need to shut off the engine and lock the doors, even if you step out only for a couple of seconds, to buy something from a store.
We can argue all we want about Rogen’s privilege, but the only way to prevent a car burglary is to remove all things that could prompt it from the equation. This is a sound piece of advice.
You can be mad but I guess I don’t personally view my car as an extension of myself and I’ve never really felt violated any of the 15 or so times my car was broken in to. Once a guy accidentally left a cool knife in my car so if it keeps happening you might get a little treat.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 25, 2021