Volvo's Next-Gen EV Flagship Will Feature Ride Pilot Autonomous Driving System

Volvo has announced its Ride Pilot autonomous driving feature, which will first come to customers in California with the company's next-generation pure electric vehicles. The Swedish marque will reveal its new flagship vehicle later this year.
As Volvo explains, the Ride Pilot will be available as an add-on subscription service, which will make its debut on the upcoming flagship vehicle. The debut of the system will come after it will be verified as safe for use on highways, and it is described as an "unsupervised autonomous driving feature."
Volvo Cars have teamed up with Zenseact to develop the software, and they were also assisted by developers from Luminar. The latter company is a technology partner of Volvo and has developed a complex array of sensors, including the company's cutting-edge Iris LiDAR, to work with the software mentioned earlier.
With more than two dozen sensors, as well as dedicated Autonomous Driving software that will get over-the-air updates frequently, Volvo wants to set a new industry standard for autonomy without any compromise on safety.
The LiDAR sensor, along with over twenty others and a dedicated Autonomous Driving software will be standard in the new fully electric SUV from Volvo, which company representatives describe as being a "game-changer."
Volvo has explained that it would first introduce the system in California on its new flagship, and then it would gradually offer it in other markets and regions around the globe.
The Swedish marque notes that it will only offer the system after it goes through rigorous testing and verification, as well as having it verified as safe and receiving all necessary approvals. That sounds like a polite jab at Tesla's beta testing phase, but without mentioning the American company.
Along with the LiDAR sensor mentioned above, Volvo also fitted its next-generation EV with five radar sensors, eight cameras, and sixteen ultrasonic sensors. The described sensor setup is standard, and it is meant to provide "excellent vision and perception reality," as the Swedes explain.
As Volvo notes, the name of the system notes the fact that Ride Pilot can expect Volvo Cars to take full responsibility for the moments when the car is driving on its own.
While still behind the wheel and not having to pay attention to the road, Volvo proposes that the drivers who will use the system could socialize, work, write, or read. They can do as they please if they do not leave their seat, from what we can gather.
