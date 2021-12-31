1969 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1968 Firebird in the Battle of the Rare Ponchos

More on this:

1 Dodge's Muscle Car Gets a Digital Facelift, Just Don't Call It a Challenger

2 This Is the World's Quickest Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Down the Quarter-Mile, Supposedly

3 Barn-Kept 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Becomes Stunning Classic, Takes First Drive in 20 Years

4 1-of-1 1969 Ford Mustang Super Cobra Jet Flexes Indian Fire Color, Drag Pack Option

5 1967 Ford Mustang Gets Restomoded Out of Existence, Liberty Walk Would Probably Call Dibs