Audi A6 Drag Races Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, Both Are Slow but the Gap Is Huge

Unless it’s in the hot S or RS specification, the Audi A6 is nothing to write home about in terms of performance. Neither is the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am for that matter, at least when compared to some of the quickest muscle cars on sale today.
Nonetheless, that didn’t stop the two from engaging in a quarter-mile race, from a standing start, at an event hosted in Germany, where they showed what they are made of with rather disappointing results.
Still, we blame the latter part on the numerous drag racing clips that we stumble upon every day, which put the spotlight on some of the quickest vehicles out there, most of which can complete the quarter-mile in 10 seconds or less, with or without serious mods.
Speaking of modifications, it appears that neither the previous generation Audi A6 nor the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am old timer depicted on video down below hide any secrets under their hoods. According to the description of the footage that made its way online a few days before Christmas, the German model uses a 3.0-liter gasoline engine, and the American car packs a V6.
Despite lacking serious firepower, both were determined to complete the run as fast as possible. Thus, when the lights turned green, the drivers stepped on the gas and hoped for the best, and shortly after setting off, one of them proved to be a bit quicker.
By the end of the quarter-mile sprint, the gap was massive, as around four and a half seconds separated them, with one completing it in 14.1 seconds, and the other one in 18.7. Care to find out which of the two was faster? The answer is one mouse-click away, so this is the part where we invite you to scroll down and hit the play button.
Still, we blame the latter part on the numerous drag racing clips that we stumble upon every day, which put the spotlight on some of the quickest vehicles out there, most of which can complete the quarter-mile in 10 seconds or less, with or without serious mods.
Speaking of modifications, it appears that neither the previous generation Audi A6 nor the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am old timer depicted on video down below hide any secrets under their hoods. According to the description of the footage that made its way online a few days before Christmas, the German model uses a 3.0-liter gasoline engine, and the American car packs a V6.
Despite lacking serious firepower, both were determined to complete the run as fast as possible. Thus, when the lights turned green, the drivers stepped on the gas and hoped for the best, and shortly after setting off, one of them proved to be a bit quicker.
By the end of the quarter-mile sprint, the gap was massive, as around four and a half seconds separated them, with one completing it in 14.1 seconds, and the other one in 18.7. Care to find out which of the two was faster? The answer is one mouse-click away, so this is the part where we invite you to scroll down and hit the play button.