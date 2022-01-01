It’s Time for Someone to Give This 1966 Pontiac GTO a Second Chance

Restoring a car isn’t by any means easy business and figuring out if such a project is really worth the time and money comes down to more than just a single thing.
Most often, people in the restoration business just look for classic cars that don’t come with a ton of rust, still have most of the original parts, and the engine under the hood is the one that was fitted by the manufacturer when it rolled off the assembly lines.
The 1966 GTO that we have here only checks some of these boxes, and at first glance, it’s quite a challenging restoration candidate coming with so many mysterious tidbits.
First and foremost, the GTO owned by eBay user vicmac8 is a coupe, and this makes it quite rare from the very beginning.
Pontiac built close to 97,000 GTOs for the model year 1966, and unsurprisingly, nearly 74,000 came with the famous hardtop body style that so many people seem to love. The convertible was the second most popular in 1966 with over 12,700 units, while the coupe was the rarest model with around 10,300 units.
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out this GTO isn’t a new car, but what’s more important is that it requires major fixes in several regards. Leaving aside the body, which obviously needs plenty of metalwork, the interior also comes in a very rough shape.
The seats, in particular, exhibit some pretty massive rips, while the door panels appear to be missing.
The engine under the hood still turns over, but on the other hand, it’s known if it can still be saved. The owner also says they’re not sure it’s the original unit either.
At this point, this GTO has received just a single bid as part of the no-reserve auction, so the person who’s ready to offer $5,000 for the car could end up taking it home.
The 1966 GTO that we have here only checks some of these boxes, and at first glance, it’s quite a challenging restoration candidate coming with so many mysterious tidbits.
First and foremost, the GTO owned by eBay user vicmac8 is a coupe, and this makes it quite rare from the very beginning.
Pontiac built close to 97,000 GTOs for the model year 1966, and unsurprisingly, nearly 74,000 came with the famous hardtop body style that so many people seem to love. The convertible was the second most popular in 1966 with over 12,700 units, while the coupe was the rarest model with around 10,300 units.
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out this GTO isn’t a new car, but what’s more important is that it requires major fixes in several regards. Leaving aside the body, which obviously needs plenty of metalwork, the interior also comes in a very rough shape.
The seats, in particular, exhibit some pretty massive rips, while the door panels appear to be missing.
The engine under the hood still turns over, but on the other hand, it’s known if it can still be saved. The owner also says they’re not sure it’s the original unit either.
At this point, this GTO has received just a single bid as part of the no-reserve auction, so the person who’s ready to offer $5,000 for the car could end up taking it home.