1969 Pontiac GTO Judge Parked for 25 Years in the Backyard Is No Longer a Judge

The Judge option debuted in 1969 as a $337 package, coming with exclusive equipment like a blacked-out grille, Rally II wheels, and special stripes and callouts. 24 photos



The production for this model year exceeded 6,800 units, while in 1970, sales collapsed to around 3,800 units. In its last year on the market in 1971, the Judge option was installed on only 374



The Judge came standard with the L74 400 Ram Air III unit developing 366 horsepower, and the same engine was also installed on the example that we have here.



However, there’s no longer an engine in this Judge, and eBay seller



The vehicle has been parked for 25 years in someone’s backyard, so you should obviously expect the typical amount of rust, especially on the floors and in the trunk.



Despite being painted in yellow, the car was born with the Carousel Red finish, so it was one of the first Judges built by Pontiac.



The car is a PHS-documented example that was converted to a 4-speed transmission, but as we said, the gearbox is no longer in the car.



Surprisingly, this Judge hasn’t attracted too many bids, and partially to blame is the high price. The current and only bid is currently $5,500, and the no-reserve auction is scheduled to end in approximately two days.



