America Takes Over Europe As Dodge Viper Races Shelby Mustang, Cadillac CTS-V Overseas

There is a reason behind retiring the Dodge Viper, and it’s mostly because there weren’t many people interested in it toward the end of its life last decade. Well, that and a not-so-brilliant construction.
Nevertheless, you can probably still go out and get yourself a new one, if you fancy it that much, as FCA actually sold a few units almost every year after they pulled the plug on it. And if you decide to do so, we definitely won’t judge you, because it is, after all, a fine American muscle car, with a big engine, lots of power, rear-wheel drive, and, most importantly, no huge screens inside.
If you at least have a soft spot for it, then you are in for a treat, as it was subjected to a few drag races on the other side of the pond, some of which were immortalized. That’s right, the Viper proved that it is still a force to be reckoned with in Europe, where it met two more vehicles that hold the stars and stripes close to their hearts: a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, and a Cadillac CTS-V. Thus, we can say that, for a few runs at least, America conquered Europe.
Unfortunately, the Ford didn’t put much of a fight, as the driver couldn’t work that stick shift properly. Either that or they blew the clutch. The person holding the wheel of the Cadillac CTS-V, on the other hand, wanted to prove their drag-racing skills, so they actually took on the Viper not once, but twice, with a short break in between the runs, during which the Dodge was challenged by a Mercedes-AMG E 63 S.
Having dealt with the Caddy, the Viper then tried its luck against other fast vehicles, including an Audi and a Porsche, so the video that you are about to watch is truly exciting.
