autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Celebration Month (2021)  
Car reviews:
 

America Takes Over Europe As Dodge Viper Races Shelby Mustang, Cadillac CTS-V Overseas

Home > News > Auto Motorsport
18 Dec 2021, 23:10 UTC ·
There is a reason behind retiring the Dodge Viper, and it’s mostly because there weren’t many people interested in it toward the end of its life last decade. Well, that and a not-so-brilliant construction.
Dodge Viper goes racing 9 photos
Dodge Viper goes racingDodge Viper goes racingDodge Viper goes racingDodge Viper goes racingDodge Viper goes racingDodge Viper goes racingDodge Viper goes racingDodge Viper goes racing
Nevertheless, you can probably still go out and get yourself a new one, if you fancy it that much, as FCA actually sold a few units almost every year after they pulled the plug on it. And if you decide to do so, we definitely won’t judge you, because it is, after all, a fine American muscle car, with a big engine, lots of power, rear-wheel drive, and, most importantly, no huge screens inside.

If you at least have a soft spot for it, then you are in for a treat, as it was subjected to a few drag races on the other side of the pond, some of which were immortalized. That’s right, the Viper proved that it is still a force to be reckoned with in Europe, where it met two more vehicles that hold the stars and stripes close to their hearts: a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, and a Cadillac CTS-V. Thus, we can say that, for a few runs at least, America conquered Europe.

Unfortunately, the Ford didn’t put much of a fight, as the driver couldn’t work that stick shift properly. Either that or they blew the clutch. The person holding the wheel of the Cadillac CTS-V, on the other hand, wanted to prove their drag-racing skills, so they actually took on the Viper not once, but twice, with a short break in between the runs, during which the Dodge was challenged by a Mercedes-AMG E 63 S.

Having dealt with the Caddy, the Viper then tried its luck against other fast vehicles, including an Audi and a Porsche, so the video that you are about to watch is truly exciting.

Video thumbnail
Dodge Dodge Viper Ford Mustang Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Cadillac CTS-V drag racing video Europe
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories