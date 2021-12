Buried Alive 1970 Pontiac GTO Flexes Mind-Blowing Muscle in Nearly Perfect Condition

Fortunately, this doesn’t seem to be the case with this 1970 Pontiac GTO , which looks like it’s been sleeping under a pile of all kinds of stuff for quite some time.At first glance, you’d normally expect a car being stored in such a challenging environment to come with all kinds of problems, but this GTO is an exception that’ll totally blow your mind.The vehicle is almost a perfect 10, all thanks to a restoration that the owner completed less than a decade ago. eBay seller classic.porsches says the GTO is 100 percent rust-free, though, on the other hand, a couple of photos suggest some metalwork might be needed on the underside.As a result, you should totally inspect the GTO in person before buying it, though everything else appears to be nearly perfect anyway.The GTO still comes with the original matching-numbers big-block unit under the hood, and of course, it’s working just right. The convertible also sells with the original build sheet, the seller claims.Without a doubt, this 1970 Pontiac GTO is the living proof that not all cars buried alive end up turning into rust buckets that are no longer worth more than a new smartphone.And of course, such a solid shape means this GTO can’t go cheap. The bidding is currently underway on eBay, and given the car is sold as part of a no-reserve auction, whoever sends the highest offer is free to take the GTO home. At the time of writing, the top bid is a little over $20,100, with only 9 days left until the digital fight for the car comes to an end.If you want to see the vehicle in person, it’s parked in Fontana, California.