One-Owner 1968 Pontiac GTO Flaunts Matching-Numbers V8 Power, Original Papers

It makes no sense at all to discuss the legacy of the GTO in the muscle car culture, but on the other hand, this is exactly what makes this Pontiac one of the most sought-after cars today.
Collectors out there are ready to spend big bucks on an all-original example in tip-top shape, while people in the restoration business are always hunting for project cars that could eventually be worth a small fortune in a mint condition.
The 1968 Pontiac GTO that we have here is without a doubt an intriguing find, though, on the other hand, very little information has been shared by the owner. So in many regards, this GTO is also a mysterious classic car that any potential buyer should just inspect in person to better assess its condition and figure out how many fixes it’d need.
What we know for sure is this GTO has been owned by the same person since new. And of course, this adds to the final value of the car, especially because the original paperwork, including the first title and the build sheet, is still available.
The Craigslist seller explains the engine under the hood is a matching-numbers 400 (6.5-liter) paired with an automatic transmission. On the other hand, we’re not being told if the engine is still starting and running, but given how old this Pontiac GTO actually is, don’t be too surprised if it’s currently locked up.
The photos included in the listing seem to indicate the GTO has been sitting for many years in someone’s yard, and of course, this suggests the rust has already invaded the car. The photos do show some of the parts that require some metalwork, but once again, the best way to figure out what needs to be fixed and what doesn’t is to go check the car in person.
Parked close to Tulsa in Henryetta, this GTO can be yours for $20,000, though the owner says they’re also interested in a series of trades too.
